Kempe recorded an assist and a minor penalty through 14:22 of ice time during Monday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.

The rookie entered with just three goals and an assist through his previous 14 games, so Monday's helper was a welcomed scoresheet appearance. Kempe is having a solid first tour through the NHL with 13 tallies and 22 points, but his 19.7 shooting percentage likely still has negative regression ahead. There's value here, but Kempe is probably best viewed as a secondary contributor for deep leagues.