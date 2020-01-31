Kings' Adrian Kempe: Notches helper with man advantage
Kempe had a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Kempe has provided power-play helpers in three of the last four games. The Swede is up to 22 points, 100 shots on goal and 10 special-teams points (seven with a man advantage, three while shorthanded) in 51 outings this season. His large role on the power play, where he's averaged 2:36 per game this year, could make him worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
