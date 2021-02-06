Kempe posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kempe had the secondary helper on a Dustin Brown tally in the third period. The 24-year-old Kempe saw third-line usage at even strength, but he's still a factor on the power play. The Swede has racked up six points, 25 shots and a minus-3 rating in 10 contests this year. His fantasy appeal will be limited while he's in the bottom six, as the Kings' offense is averaging a mediocre 2.80 goals per game.