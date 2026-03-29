Kempe scored a goal, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Kempe set up Anze Kopitar in the first period and then scored a goal of his own in the third. The tally ended a six-game goal drought for Kempe, who was limited to three assists in that span. The 29-year-old has also battled a nagging lower-body injury recently, which may explain his decline in production. For the season, he's at 27 goals, 62 points, 193 shots on net, 118 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 72 appearances. If Kempe is playing at less than 100 percent, he could have a tough time assembling enough of a surge to secure a third straight 70-point campaign.