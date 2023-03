Kempe scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Kempe reached the 30-goal mark for the second straight season by just beating the buzzer for an empty-netter. He's picked up three points over his last two contests after a four-game point drought from Feb. 24-March 2. The 26-year-old forward is up to 49 points, 195 shots, 87 hits and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings overall.