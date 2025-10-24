Kempe scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, doled out five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Kempe has netted an overtime game-winner in consecutive contests. This was also his fifth multi-point effort in his last six outings. The 29-year-old is the unquestioned leader on offense for the Kings, but it's good to see him sustain a high pace even with Anze Kopitar (foot) sidelined. Kempe has four goals, 11 points, 27 shots, 23 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating across eight appearances.