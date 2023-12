Kempe scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Kempe was involved in both of the Kings' first-period goals, but that was where their offense stalled out. He's posted three goals and three assists over his last four outings. The 27-year-old continues to be an all-situations force for the Kings with 12 tallies, 21 helpers, nine power-play points, 107 shots on net, 38 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 33 contests this season.