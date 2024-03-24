Kempe scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Kempe has multiple points in four of his last five games, but this was the first time in that span he's scored a goal. He tallied in the first period and set up Vladislav Gavrikov's game-winning marker in overtime. Kempe is up to 22 goals, 40 helpers, 215 shots on net, 100 hits, 66 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 65 appearances. He's just five points shy of matching his career-best 67 from last season.