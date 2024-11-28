Kempe scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kempe has five multi-point efforts over his last eight outings, racking up six goals and five assists in that span. Just two of those points have come on the power play. The 28-year-old forward is up to 11 goals, 12 helpers, 69 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-10 rating through 23 appearances. He's been among the most reliable forwards on the Kings' roster so far, which shouldn't come as a surprise after he's succeeded in a similar top-line role over the previous two years.