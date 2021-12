Kempe scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Kempe converted on a pass from Dustin Brown 50 seconds into the second period to open the scoring. The 25-year-old Kempe is up to four goals in his last five games. The Swede has 11 tallies, five helpers, 69 shots, 33 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 25 contests overall.