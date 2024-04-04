Kempe scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Kempe scored at 9:24 of the first period, earning his fifth power-play point over the last eight games. In that span, he's totaled three goals and nine assists. The 27-year-old forward continues to excel from a top-line role with ample power-play time. He's at 24 goals, 67 points (22 on the power play), 227 shots on net, 107 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 70 appearances. Kempe's next point would give him a new personal best.