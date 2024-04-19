Kempe scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Kempe made his contributions late in the contest. He helped out on Viktor Arvidsson's equalizer with 1:21 left in regulation before tallying the game-winner six seconds into overtime. The pair of points gave Kempe 28 goals, 47 helpers, 246 shots on net, 112 hits and a plus-13 rating over 77 appearances this season. The 27-year-old will likely continue to see heavy usage in a top-line role in the Kings' first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.