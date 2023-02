Kempe notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Kempe helped out on Anze Kopitar's goal late in the third period. The assist extended Kempe's point streak to six games (eight goals, three helpers). The 26-year-old remains productive in a top-line role -- he's up to 44 points (14 on the power play), 173 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-9 rating through 58 contests overall.