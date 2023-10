Kempe scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Kempe has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three games as he starts to get going on offense. The 27-year-old forward is up to two goals, three helpers, 17 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating through six appearances this season. He remains in a top-line role, so he should continue to chip in offense regularly.