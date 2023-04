Kempe notched a power-play assist, five hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kempe set up Anze Kopitar on the Kings' first goal of the game. It's been a quiet stretch for Kempe lately -- he has just two assists over his last six contests. For the season, the 26-year-old has still enjoyed a career year with 60 points (17 on the power play), 229 shots on net, 119 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 79 appearances.