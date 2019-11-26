Kings' Adrian Kempe: Picks up two points
Kempe posted a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Kempe started the Kings' comeback with a second-period tally. He later assisted on Anze Kopitar's equalizer in the third. Kempe added five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The Swede is up to nine points and 47 shots through 23 appearances this season.
