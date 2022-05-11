Kempe scored twice on nine shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Kempe tallied in the second period to put the Kings ahead 2-1 and then set up a Phillip Danault power-play goal in the third. When that goal wasn't enough for the win, Kempe made a strong individual effort just 1:12 into overtime to secure the victory, which put the Kings up 3-2 in the series. The 25-year-old has earned two goals, three assists, 27 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-1 rating through five playoff contests in a top-line role.