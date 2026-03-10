Kempe scored two goals, one the overtime winner, in Monday's 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets.

After tying the game at 3-3 late in the second period, Kempe caught the Jackets napping on a change in the extra frame, giving him a wide-open look at Jet Greaves that he cashed in. Kempe has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games, racking up four goals and seven points during that stretch, and the scoring surge has carried him to his fifth straight 25-goal campaign.