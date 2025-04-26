Kempe scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist, blocked two shots and went minus-3 in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Kempe got the Kings on the board late in the first period and set up a Kevin Fiala power-play tally in the second. This was Kempe's fifth straight multi-point effort, four of which have been against the Oilers, including three straight to open the playoffs. He has four goals, five assists, 14 shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over three postseason outings in a top-line role.