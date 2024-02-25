Kempe produced two assists in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

The Kings only scored twice during regulation and Kempe assisted on both of them. He also added five shots, a hit and a minus-1 rating in 20:40 of ice time. Kempe is on a four-game point streak, scoring two goals, adding four assists and getting 19 shots on net during that span. His recent performance serves as a reminder of his clutch scoring ability and offensive potential - he scored 41 goals last season. With the playoffs approaching, his presence on the Kings' top line bodes well for his future fantasy production.