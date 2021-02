Kempe notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Kempe set up the first of Dustin Brown's two goals in the contest. Through 12 games, Kempe has eight points, four of which have come with the man advantage. The Swedish forward has added 36 shots on net with a minus-5 rating. He remains in a bottom-six role, but Kempe's usage on the top power-play unit will keep him in the mix for fantasy relevance.