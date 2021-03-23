Kempe was blanked for the sixth straight contest in a 2-1 loss to San Jose on Monday.
Before the scoreless skid, Kempe had lit the lamp six times in three games. When the points come, they tend to come in bunches for the 24-year-old, but he'll only play once more this week, so owners might be waiting on him for a little while longer.
More News
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Leads Kings with pair of goals•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Hat trick in overtime loss•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Completes comeback in overtime•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Gathers power-play assist•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Productive with man advantage•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Extends point streak to four games•