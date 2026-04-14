Kempe scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Kempe has nine goals and four assists over his last nine outings. The 29-year-old's tally Monday was the game-winner, his career-best eighth GWG of the campaign. Kempe is at 35 goals, 72 points, 219 shots on net, 125 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 79 appearances this season. The Kings clinched their playoff spot with the win, but there's still seeding to sort out, so it's unclear if Kempe or any other regulars will be rested over the last two regular-season games.