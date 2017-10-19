Kempe lit the lamp three times on five shots, and added an assist, against the Canadiens in a 5-1 win Wednesday.

With one game, Kempe surpassed his career goal total heading into this outing. Kempe was a first-round pick, and he's a 21-year-old who only had 25 games under his belt heading into this season. That being said, he had zero points and five shots on goal total before this game, and he had been averaging 9:27 per game in ice time.