Kings' Adrian Kempe: Pots hat trick
Kempe lit the lamp three times on five shots, and added an assist, against the Canadiens in a 5-1 win Wednesday.
With one game, Kempe surpassed his career goal total heading into this outing. Kempe was a first-round pick, and he's a 21-year-old who only had 25 games under his belt heading into this season. That being said, he had zero points and five shots on goal total before this game, and he had been averaging 9:27 per game in ice time.
More News
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Reassigned to minors•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: First career goal is game-winner•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Picks up two points in losing effort•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Back on fourth line at practice•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Skates on top line in first practice Wednesday•
-
Kings' Adrian Kempe: Called up to NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...