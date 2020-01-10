Kings' Adrian Kempe: Pots pair in win
Kempe scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Kempe tallied with four seconds left in the first period to make it 4-0 Kings, and then sealed the win with an empty-net, power-play tally with nine seconds left in the third. Flair for the late drama aside, the Swede is up to 10 tallies and 19 points in 45 appearances. He's added 89 shots on goal, 51 hits and a plus-2 rating this season.
