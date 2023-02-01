Kempe scored two goals on three shots in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Kempe opened the scoring for the Kings, tapping home a nice pass from Anze Kopitar to tie the game at 1-1. He also extended the Kings' lead to 3-1 off a beautiful stretch pass off the boards from Drew Doughty. This game gives Kempe points in three of his last four games, scoring three goals and five points in that span. Coming off a breakout 35-goal campaign last season, Kempe is off to another solid season with 22 goals and 36 points in 53 games.