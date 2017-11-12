Kings' Adrian Kempe: Probable Sunday
Kempe (illness) has practiced each of the past two days and appears set to be ready to play Sunday against San Jose, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 2014 first-round pick was forced to miss the team's most recent game, a 5-2 loss Friday against Tampa Bay. Kempe's absence was surely felt, as he's a player who's really stepped up since Jeff Carter (ankle) went down to injury. In the 10 games since Carter's injury, Kempe has established himself as a key contributor with 11 points and a plus-13 rating.
