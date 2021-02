Kempe scored one power-play goal and set up another in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota. He also led the team with five shots on goal.

Kempe's one-timer with 2:45 left in regulation was his fifth goal of the season and sent the game into overtime. He also assisted on Drew Doughty's power-play tally early in the second period. Kempe's goal was his first since Feb. 7, putting an end to his personal eight-game drought. The 24-year-old has posted five goals and assists in 21 games.