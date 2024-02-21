Kempe posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kempe helped out on a Kevin Fiala tally in the third period. The 27-year-old Kempe has bounced around the lineup lately, but he was back on the top line Tuesday and could remain there after Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) left the game after one shift. Kempe has 48 points (14 on the power play), 165 shots on net, 78 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 54 appearances as one of the Kings' most productive forwards.