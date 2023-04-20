Kempe notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Kempe set up Phillip Danault on the Kings' first tally of the game. With two goals, one assist, 12 shots and six hits through two playoff outings, Kempe is making his presence felt in a variety of ways. The 26-year-old should continue to be a force as the series shifts to Los Angeles -- he recorded 38 of his 67 points this season on home ice.