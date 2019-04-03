Kings' Adrian Kempe: Provides helper
Kempe had an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
The Swedish center is up to 28 points in 79 games this season. It's down from the 37 points he registered in his first full year in 2017-18, but it's still enough to make him worth a look in deeper formats next season.
