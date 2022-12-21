Kempe logged two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Kempe helped out on the first and last goals of the game, with his first helper coming on a Drew Doughty power-play marker. In the third period, Kempe also set up Kevin Fiala's goal. Over the last six games, Kempe has four goals and two assists. The 26-year-old is up to 12 tallies, 10 helpers, 96 shots, 50 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 35 contests while seeing steady time on the top line lately.