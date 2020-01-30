Kings' Adrian Kempe: Provides power-play assist
Kempe had a power-play helper and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
The Swede has picked up a power-play assist in two of the last three games. Despite his third-line deployment, Kempe sees time on the top power-play unit. The forward has 21 points, 99 shots on goal and 57 hits through 50 contests in 2019-20.
