Kempe recorded two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Kempe helped out on Kevin Fiala's power-play tally in the first period and Matt Roy's marker in the second. While he's gone four games without a goal, Kempe has made up for it with seven assists in that span. The 27-year-old forward is up to 60 points, 208 shots on net, 98 hits, 66 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 64 contests this season, playing primarily on the top line. With Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) back in action, Kempe will need to keep his offense strong to avoid a negative change in role should interim head coach Jim Hiller shuffle the lines.