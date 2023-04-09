Kempe scored twice on nine shots, dished a power-play assist, went plus-2 and added 10 PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Kempe made an impact on offense, netting his 37th and 38th goals of the campaign. Late in the third period, he was checked in the head by Andrew Cogliano, setting off a melee that saw Kempe receive a misconduct penalty. The 26-year-old forward is enjoying career-best production with 63 points (18 on the power play), 238 shots on net, 119 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 80 contests. He has two goals and three helpers through five outings in April.