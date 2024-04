Kempe scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Kempe's first goal and the assist came on the power play, while his second tally was on a shorthanded breakaway. The 27-year-old has five goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. For the season, he's up to 27 tallies, 71 points (24 on the power play, four shorthanded), 236 shots on net, 108 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 72 appearances.