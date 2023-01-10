Kempe scored twice on eight shots, added an assist and levied six hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

All three of Kempe's points came on the power play as the Kings converted on four man-advantage situations. The 26-year-old has scored five times over his last nine games, with four of them coming on the power play. While he hasn't displayed the most consistent finishing touch, he's a key part of the Kings' offense. The forward has 17 goals, 11 helpers, 10 power-play points, 122 shots on net, 65 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 44 contests.