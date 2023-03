Kempe recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Kempe has four goals and two helpers over his last five contests. His assist Tuesday gave him 20 for the season to go with his 32 goals. The 26-year-old forward has picked up 15 power-play points, 205 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-16 rating, and he's on track to finish with a career high in nearly every major category.