Kempe scored a goal on four shots, doled out four hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Kempe reached the 20-goal mark for the season with his opening tally in the second period. This was his second game back from an upper-body injury that cost him five contests. The 27-year-old was listed on the third line Monday, but he continues to see significant minutes for the Kings. He's up to 52 points, 189 shots on net, 86 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 59 appearances.