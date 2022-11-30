Kempe scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged six hits in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Kempe's second-period tally was the 200th point of his NHL career, coming in his 415th contest. He didn't stay on the round number for long, adding an assist on Mikey Anderson's game-tying goal in the third. Kempe has a goal and three assists in his last four outings, giving him eight tallies, seven helpers, 71 shots, 39 hits, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 25 games overall. He's now two goals shy of 100 for his career.