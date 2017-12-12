Kings' Adrian Kempe: Ready to roll Tuesday
Kempe (illness) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kempe was feeling ill Tuesday morning, but he's evidently willing to gut it out against New Jersey. The 21-year-old forward, who's notched 10 goals and 17 points in 30 games this campaign, will center Marian Gaborik and Trevor Lewis on the Kings' third line Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...