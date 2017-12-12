Kempe (illness) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kempe was feeling ill Tuesday morning, but he's evidently willing to gut it out against New Jersey. The 21-year-old forward, who's notched 10 goals and 17 points in 30 games this campaign, will center Marian Gaborik and Trevor Lewis on the Kings' third line Tuesday evening.