Kings' Adrian Kempe: Records assist in overtime win
Kempe posted an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
Kempe provided the secondary assist on Jeff Carter's game-winning tally in overtime. In the last seven games, Kempe has three goals and two assists. He's at 15 points in 39 games -- the Swede is little more than a depth scoring option for the Kings and fantasy owners in deeper formats.
