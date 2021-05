Kempe notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kempe set up Anze Kopitar for the game-tying goal at 7:40 of the second period. With a goal and four helpers in his last five games, Kempe has been doing well on offense. The Swede has 29 points, 116 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-15 rating in 50 contests. He has a good chance of reaching the 30-point mark for the third time in the last four years.