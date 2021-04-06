Kempe notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Kempe set up Drew Doughty's first-period tally Monday. The 24-year-old Kempe has faltered on offense with just a goal and an assist in his last six outings. For the year, the Swede has produced 21 points, 92 shots on net, 31 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-11 rating in 37 games. With his recent skid, Kempe has been demoted to third-line duty, while Trevor Moore has worked on the second line.