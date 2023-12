Kempe notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

Kempe saw a five-game point streak end Wednesday versus the Jets, but he was right back at it Saturday. He provided the secondary helper on Anze Kopitar's second-period marker. Kempe continues to be excellent on the Kings' top line and first power-play unit. He's up to nine goals, 27 points (eight on the power play), 87 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-12 rating through 27 appearances.