Kings coach Willie Desjardins is hoping to have Kempe (lower body) in the lineup Saturday against the Canucks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

There is no real update on Kempe other than the fact that he's day-to-day with his lower-body injury. The third-year center has two goals and five assists over 21 games for the royal club this season.

