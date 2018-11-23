Kings' Adrian Kempe: Remains day-to-day
Kings coach Willie Desjardins is hoping to have Kempe (lower body) in the lineup Saturday against the Canucks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
There is no real update on Kempe other than the fact that he's day-to-day with his lower-body injury. The third-year center has two goals and five assists over 21 games for the royal club this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...