Kempe scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Kempe was a healthy scratch versus the Wild on Tuesday, but the Swede didn't let that discourage him. Kempe scored the game-tying goal Thursday with 1:48 left in the third period. He's up to five points and 34 shots on goal in 18 appearances this year.

