Kempe recorded an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to Washington.

The assist was the 22-year-old's fifth straight game recording a point and has seven points in that span. With Jeff Carter sidelined with a lower body injury the past three games, Kempe has been an outstanding value play, especially in daily formats. Carter's absence is expected to extend into next week, so fantasy owners shouldn't be afraid to role with Kempe.