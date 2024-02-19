Kempe scored twice on five shots and added three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

The Kings trailed 1-0 well into the third period before Kempe tied the game. He then put them ahead with a shorthanded marker with 3:10 left in regulation, and that lead held. A generally consistent scorer, Kempe had been limited to two goals and seven assists over his last 16 outings. He's now at 19 tallies, 47 points, 163 shots on net, 76 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 53 contests overall. As long as can maintain a top-line spot, he'll be a solid fantasy player.