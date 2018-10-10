Kempe has yet to find the stat sheet during his team's 1-1-1 start, outside of a minor penalty on opening night.

The bad news is that Kempe has yet to contribute anything in terms of fantasy results this year. The good news is that the Kings have given him consistent ice time, as he's skated 21, 19 and 19 shifts and hasn't gone below 13 minutes a game. His points will come if he keeps getting opportunities, so if he's on your roster, be patient with him as long as John Stevens keeps sending him out there. If you're in a deep league, it might be a good time to buy low on a player who topped 40 points a year ago.